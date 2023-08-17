Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Gladstone Capital’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 84.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $10.37 on Thursday. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $400.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $22.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. Research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

