Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Update

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Dax Germany ETF
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,831,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,374,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Global X Dax Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 647,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Dax Germany ETF Stock Performance
DAX traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,185. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average is $29.31.
Global X Dax Germany ETF Increases Dividend
Global X Dax Germany ETF Company Profile
The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.
