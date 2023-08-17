Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Update

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Dax Germany ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,831,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,374,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Global X Dax Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 647,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Dax Germany ETF alerts:

Global X Dax Germany ETF Stock Performance

DAX traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,185. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average is $29.31.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Dax Germany ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.651 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Global X Dax Germany ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Dax Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Dax Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.