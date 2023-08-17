Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.094 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion. Globant also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.46 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Globant in a report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $219.40.

Globant Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.98. 697,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.29. Globant has a 52 week low of $135.40 and a 52 week high of $232.81.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $472.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.14 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Globant by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Globant by 22.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Stories

