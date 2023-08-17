Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Globant in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.40.

Shares of GLOB stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.85. The stock had a trading volume of 347,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,797. Globant has a 12-month low of $135.40 and a 12-month high of $233.40. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.29.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $472.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.14 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,406,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $558,644,000 after buying an additional 319,684 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Globant by 18.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,994,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,159,000 after buying an additional 459,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Globant by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $511,404,000 after buying an additional 86,266 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globant by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,522,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,546,000 after purchasing an additional 114,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Globant by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,498,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,346,000 after purchasing an additional 151,737 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

