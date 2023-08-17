Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.094 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion. Globant also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.46 EPS.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Globant in a report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC lifted their target price on Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $219.40.

Shares of Globant stock traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,439. Globant has a one year low of $135.40 and a one year high of $232.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $472.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Globant by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,406,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $558,644,000 after purchasing an additional 319,684 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globant by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,522,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,546,000 after purchasing an additional 114,126 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Globant by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,920,000 after acquiring an additional 64,161 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Globant by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 822,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Globant by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

