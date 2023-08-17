Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Frank M. Svoboda Sells 12,500 Shares

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $1,419,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,730.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of Globe Life stock traded down $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $111.95. The stock had a trading volume of 319,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,185. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.23 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,235,000 after buying an additional 1,401,828 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 41,273.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,190,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after buying an additional 1,187,429 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $112,989,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,287,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,705,000 after buying an additional 797,267 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.14.

Read Our Latest Report on GL

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.