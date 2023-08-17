Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $4.20 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOL. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $5.65 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.09.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 879,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,376. The stock has a market cap of $661.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.33, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.29. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,141.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 303,682 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 925.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 272,388 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 253.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 233,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

(Get Free Report)

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.