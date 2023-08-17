Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Downgraded to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLNG

Golar LNG Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GLNG stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 428,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $73.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

Institutional Trading of Golar LNG

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Golar LNG by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $2,507,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $5,164,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Golar LNG by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,270,822 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after acquiring an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.