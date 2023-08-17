Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 562,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 638,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDEN. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GDEN

Golden Entertainment Stock Down 0.2 %

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

Shares of GDEN traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $36.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,854. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.64. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 2.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 33,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,275,000 after acquiring an additional 103,987 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.