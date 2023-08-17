Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Free Report) (TSE:AUM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Golden Minerals from $13.80 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AUMN

Golden Minerals Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AUMN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.83. 36,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,551. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a market cap of $7.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 60.55% and a negative return on equity of 178.78%. The business had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 49.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.