Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Monday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 81.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.4%.

NASDAQ:GBDC remained flat at $14.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 443,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,850. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, Director Anita J. Rival bought 8,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

