Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Plans Variable Dividend of $0.04

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Monday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Golub Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 81.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.4%.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

GBDC stock remained flat at $14.82 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 443,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

In other news, Director Anita J. Rival bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

