Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,380. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cynosure Management LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 73,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

