Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
GBDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.
View Our Latest Report on GBDC
Golub Capital BDC Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,380. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cynosure Management LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 73,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Golub Capital BDC
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- JD.com Is A Ticking Value Bomb About To Break Away
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Are High-Yielding AT&T And Verizon Worth Buying As Prices Skid?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Is It Time To Nibble On Brinker International Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.