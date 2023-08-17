GPO Plus (OTC:GPOX) Trading Down 7.2%

GPO Plus, Inc. (OTC:GPOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15. 42,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 42,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
GPO Plus Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.
About GPO Plus
GPO Plus, Inc engages in the organizing, promoting, and operating industry-specific group purchase organizations (GPO) in the United States. The company offers HealthGPO, a group purchasing organization for the healthcare industry; cbdGPO a group purchasing organization for the hemp industry; and DISTRO+, a group purchasing organization for specialty retailers.
