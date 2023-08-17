Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Short Interest Down 14.3% in July

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 876,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Graco Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:GGG traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,177. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $58.17 and a fifty-two week high of $87.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.18 and a 200-day moving average of $76.36.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graco will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

In other Graco news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan acquired 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,413.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan bought 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.04 per share, with a total value of $99,827.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,413.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $543,902.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,312.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $2,478,301. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Graco

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Graco by 25.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 470,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,671,000 after buying an additional 95,610 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Graco during the second quarter worth about $24,107,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Graco by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 256,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,132,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Graco by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 102,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Graco by 47.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

