Grady Summers Buys 1,429 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) Director Grady Summers bought 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $14,933.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 249,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,430.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:ARLO opened at $10.56 on Thursday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $11.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 733.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARLO shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial raised their price target on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

