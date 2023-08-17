Grainger (OTC:GRGTF) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Grainger plc (OTC:GRGTF – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. 271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on GRGTF. Barclays upgraded Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Peel Hunt upgraded Grainger to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.
Grainger Company Profile
Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides private rental homes in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. Grainger plc was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.
