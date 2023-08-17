Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 354,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 147,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 200,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 161,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $3,021,178,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

