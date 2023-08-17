Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Short Interest Down 18.2% in July

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GECC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,367,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Great Elm Capital Stock Performance

Great Elm Capital stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.62. 25,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50. Great Elm Capital has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Great Elm Capital Announces Dividend

About Great Elm Capital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.55%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.33%.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

Read More

