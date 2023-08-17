Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (GECCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Saturday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes’s previous dividend of $0.40.
Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Price Performance
Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.72. Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $25.35.
About Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes
