Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 49,111 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,777 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,111 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,096,867,000 after purchasing an additional 487,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,093,986,000 after buying an additional 327,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,905,000 after buying an additional 108,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.52.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $98.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.92. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

