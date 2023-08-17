Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys New Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 280,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,728,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASIX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in AdvanSix by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASIX opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $926.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $44.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AdvanSix from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $117,625.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,207.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $117,625.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,207.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $37,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,005 shares of company stock worth $473,926. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

