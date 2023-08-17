Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $9,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,506,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,673,000 after buying an additional 246,657 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,362,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,297,000 after purchasing an additional 258,224 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 892,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,345,000 after buying an additional 33,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 766,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,119,000 after buying an additional 130,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $128.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total value of $181,362.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,908.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total value of $181,362.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.57.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

