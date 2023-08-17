Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of LPL Financial worth $8,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

LPLA stock opened at $221.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.92. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. UBS Group cut their price target on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.67.

Read Our Latest Report on LPLA

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.