Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $9,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,472,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $50,974,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 811,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,142,000 after buying an additional 174,822 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 27.4% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 573,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,802,000 after buying an additional 123,518 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 52.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 232,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,748,000 after acquiring an additional 80,152 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRI opened at $206.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.17. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.18 and a 52 week high of $220.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.10 and a 200 day moving average of $184.92.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $688.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.91 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.50.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $647,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,200 shares of company stock worth $2,973,640. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

