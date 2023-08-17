Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,674,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Silicon Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 95,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 78,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after buying an additional 20,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 17.3% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 38,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $503,921.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SLAB opened at $134.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.96. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $194.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $244.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

