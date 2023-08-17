Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 223,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,499,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Edgewell Personal Care as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of EPC stock opened at $37.76 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $650.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.45 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $188,287.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,175.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

