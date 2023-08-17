Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 115,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,048,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wole C. Coaxum purchased 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.67 per share, for a total transaction of $35,335.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,330.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.86.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

SIGI stock opened at $100.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.61. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $105.54.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Featured Articles

