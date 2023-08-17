Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 301,931 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Sterling Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

STRL stock opened at $80.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $83.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,023 shares in the company, valued at $14,164,237.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $5,207,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,164,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $106,820.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,566.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

