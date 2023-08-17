Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) versus Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Critical Analysis

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) and Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Green Brick Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Barratt Developments shares are held by institutional investors. 44.4% of Green Brick Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Green Brick Partners and Barratt Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Brick Partners 15.37% 25.33% 15.80% Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Brick Partners 0 4 0 0 2.00 Barratt Developments 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Green Brick Partners and Barratt Developments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus price target of $32.17, indicating a potential downside of 38.13%. Given Green Brick Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Green Brick Partners is more favorable than Barratt Developments.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Green Brick Partners and Barratt Developments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Brick Partners $1.75 billion 1.35 $291.90 million $5.75 9.04 Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A $0.30 18.24

Green Brick Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Barratt Developments. Green Brick Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barratt Developments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Green Brick Partners beats Barratt Developments on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Brick Partners

(Get Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title and BHome Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities.

About Barratt Developments

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands. In addition, it is involved in the commercial development activities under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. Barratt Developments plc was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

