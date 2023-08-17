Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of NYSE GHL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 13,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,180. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67. The company has a market cap of $277.11 million, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 460,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,621 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 334.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 348,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,258,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

