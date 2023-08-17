Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.83.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Greenhill & Co., Inc.
Greenhill & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.1 %
Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.
Institutional Trading of Greenhill & Co., Inc.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 460,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,621 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 334.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 348,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,258,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Greenhill & Co., Inc.
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- JD.com Is A Ticking Value Bomb About To Break Away
Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.