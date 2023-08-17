Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Issues Earnings Results

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01), reports. The company had revenue of C$14.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.13 million. Greenlane Renewables had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%.

Greenlane Renewables Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Greenlane Renewables stock opened at C$0.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Greenlane Renewables has a 1 year low of C$0.22 and a 1 year high of C$0.94. The firm has a market cap of C$33.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.50, a PEG ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.33.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

