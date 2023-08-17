Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Issues Earnings Results

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01), reports. The company had revenue of C$14.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.13 million. Greenlane Renewables had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%.
Greenlane Renewables Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of Greenlane Renewables stock opened at C$0.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Greenlane Renewables has a 1 year low of C$0.22 and a 1 year high of C$0.94. The firm has a market cap of C$33.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.50, a PEG ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.33.
Greenlane Renewables Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Greenlane Renewables
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- JD.com Is A Ticking Value Bomb About To Break Away
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- Are High-Yielding AT&T And Verizon Worth Buying As Prices Skid?
Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.