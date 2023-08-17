Grove Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 25,500 Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP)

Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Terran Orbital by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Terran Orbital by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,112,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 277,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE LLAP opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Terran Orbital Co. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69.

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Terran Orbital Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLAP. Bank of America downgraded Terran Orbital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $1.35 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Terran Orbital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Terran Orbital from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terran Orbital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.34.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Siegmann purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

