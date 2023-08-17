Grove Bank & Trust Buys 12 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $967.40.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total value of $7,142,274.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,839,378.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,182 shares of company stock valued at $21,721,196. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $951.06 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $680.00 and a fifty-two week high of $975.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $939.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $894.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.78 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

