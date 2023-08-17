Grove Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 96.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,034 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 77.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.