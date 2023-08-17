Grove Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

IVZ opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.56.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.45.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

