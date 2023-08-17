Grove Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innova Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 158,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after buying an additional 108,355 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,105.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 84,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $93.44 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $103.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.96 and a 200-day moving average of $97.89.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.2415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.