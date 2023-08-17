Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Supervielle stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 405,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,816. Grupo Supervielle has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $210.56 million during the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 1.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 3,396.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 21,056 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.