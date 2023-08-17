Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Grupo Supervielle Stock Performance
Shares of Grupo Supervielle stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 405,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,816. Grupo Supervielle has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63.
Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $210.56 million during the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 1.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle
Grupo Supervielle Company Profile
Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.
