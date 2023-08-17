Guggenheim Lowers 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Price Target to $26.00

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Guggenheim from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 356.94% from the company’s previous close.

TSVT has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of TSVT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.69. 403,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,011. 2seventy bio has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The company has a market cap of $287.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49.

In other 2seventy bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 6,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $42,333.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,823.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 2seventy bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $55,537.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,849.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 6,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $42,333.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,823.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,932 shares of company stock worth $122,183. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSVT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in 2seventy bio by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 25.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in 2seventy bio by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in 2seventy bio by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth $25,000.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

