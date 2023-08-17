Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Short Interest Update

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 78,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Gulf Island Fabrication

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter worth about $1,181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Down 0.3 %

GIFI traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $5.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gulf Island Fabrication

About Gulf Island Fabrication

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.