H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.30. H World Group has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. H World Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H World Group will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in H World Group by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in H World Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H World Group in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

