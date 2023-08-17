Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Raised to $52.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.61% from the company’s previous close.

HAL has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,323 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 120,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

