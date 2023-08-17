Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

HWC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $44.50 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.56.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $40.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.09. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Hancock Whitney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,034,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,369 shares in the company, valued at $9,036,236. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $47,574.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,657 shares in the company, valued at $628,199.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,034,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,036,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,704 shares of company stock worth $1,678,019. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

