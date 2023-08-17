Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,101,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,990 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.60% of Hanesbrands worth $11,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,599,000 after acquiring an additional 997,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after purchasing an additional 210,175 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 24,045,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,480,000 after purchasing an additional 793,509 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,256,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,309,000 after purchasing an additional 938,450 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.64.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.51. 3,540,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,311,825. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.63. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

