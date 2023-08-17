Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

HBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.64.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,421,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,330,251. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $10.81.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 65,846 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

