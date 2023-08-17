Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.20

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 25 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Harbour Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

