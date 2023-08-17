Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $66.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 104.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HRMY. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

NASDAQ HRMY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 21.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

