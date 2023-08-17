HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) (BITCOIN) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000552 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) has traded up 53.6% against the US dollar. HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) has a market cap of $157.12 million and approximately $18.64 million worth of HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000030 BTC.

HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) Profile

HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) launched on May 9th, 2023. HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20)’s total supply is 999,798,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) is hpos10i.com. HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20)’s official Twitter account is @hpos10ieth.

HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) (BITCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) has a current supply of 999,798,155. The last known price of HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) is 0.15983965 USD and is down -11.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $18,375,162.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hpos10i.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) using one of the exchanges listed above.

