HC Wainwright Cuts Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Price Target to $4.00

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

Applied DNA Sciences stock remained flat at $1.50 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,930. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $4.63.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 83.47% and a negative net margin of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 26,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 28,897 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Further Reading

