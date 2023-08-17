HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GALT traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 50,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,665. The stock has a market cap of $103.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.39. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the period. 12.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

